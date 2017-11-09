EIGHT Grade 12 pupils at Kapiri Girls National Technical School have been expelled for being in possession of mobile phones containing nudity in videos and pictures which the learners were sharing.

School head teacher Hilda Chilufya said management expelled the pupils from the boarding school because they are not allowed to use mobile phones while at the learning institution. Ms Chilufya said the school’s disciplinary committee made the decision to expel the pupils from the school as a measure to prevent them from influencing other pupils into engaging in unauthorised activities at the institution.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

