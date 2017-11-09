Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations, Amos Chanda says there is no offence which President Edgar Lungu has committed to warrant impeachment.

Mr. Chanda further says bringing such a motion to Parliament would be a waste of time.

Speaking to journalists in Lusaka, Mr. Chanda however stated that anyone is free to raise such a motion in parliament as parliamentarians would be exercising their democratic rights.

