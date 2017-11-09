MATHEWS KABAMBA, Ndola and STEPHEN PHIRI, Lusaka

COACH Wedson Nyirenda says the Chipolopolo are not intimidated by Cameroon’s impressive record over Zambia ahead of Saturday’s 2018 Russia World Cup qualifier at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

And the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has elevated coaches Beston Chambeshi and Mumamba Numba to the under-23 and under-20 national teams respectively. Nyirenda has also dropped Zesco United duo of Simon Silwimba and Kondwani Mtonga alongside striker Lewis Macha due to injuries.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

