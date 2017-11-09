The Malawi Under 20 football team have found themselves in the same group with defending champions Zambia in this year’s Cosafa Cup. The draw that has been conducted today in Johannesburg in South Africa has seen Malawi being in the same group with Zambia, Uganda and Swaziland. Malawi

Malawi draw Zambia.

The Junior Flames will face Uganda in their first game at the tournament while the young Chipolopolo will face Swaziland at Arthur Davies stadium in Kitwe.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

