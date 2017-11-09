MWILA NTAMBI and BEATRICE NAMFUKWE, Kitwe

A COUPLE of Kapoto township in Kitwe has allegedly been swindled out of over K58,000 by a prophetess in anointing oil sales over a period of time.

Trauma Healing Centre executive director Jurita Mutale confirmed the incident. Ms Mutale said in an interview on Tuesday that Timothy Ng’uni and his wife Jaquiline Mwansa were taken to her counselling centre following the trauma they are enduring after realising that they had been tricked into spending huge sums of money on anointing oil.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

