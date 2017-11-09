NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Lufwanyama

THE number of patients who have developed abscesses after being injected with an unknown drug by a Congolese national, who was masquerading as a medical doctor, has risen to 12.

Police in Lufwanyama on Sunday arrested Samson Kalala, 48, a Congolese national, for masquerading as a doctor after one of his patients he injected developed boils on the buttocks. Joyce Mutemwa, 52, of Kanyafimbolo area sustained boils on her buttocks after the suspect injected her 15 times with an unknown drug and is admitted to Lufwanyama District Hospital, where she is receiving treatment.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

