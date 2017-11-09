  ||    9 November 2017 @ 00:29

DARLINGTON MWENDABAI, Chipata
THE Patriotic Front (PF) in Eastern Province has suspended its Petauke district chairman Standford Mwanza for alleged disloyalty and treacherous conduct.

Provincial secretary Joseph Kolosa said in a statement yesterday that the provincial executive committee has since appointed vice provincial chairman Godwin Phiri to act in Mr Mwanza’s position.
Mr Kolosa said the decision to suspend Mr Mwanza was made on Monday.
