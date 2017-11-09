ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

THE Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) disciplinary committee will sit to determine whether Kitwe United should be awarded points from their Week Nine fixture against Indeni.

The Ndola side allegedly used an ineligible player Mathews Simbeye in a Division One Zone Two match against the ‘Buchi Boys’. Last week the disciplinary committee awarded Kansanshi Dynamos three points and a 3-0 scoreline after establishing that Indeni used Simbeye.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

