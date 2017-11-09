  ||    9 November 2017 @ 07:09

The latest Auditor General Report has revealed that government through the ministry of Transport and Communication wasted US$6,271,420 (about K62,714,200) on the procurement of engineering equipment that was never delivered. And the Auditor General has further disclosed that government was not using the engineering equipment that was previously procured, as it was lying idle in provinces where it was distributed.

