KELVIN CHONGO, Lusaka

PUBLIC Accounts Committee (PAC) chairperson Howard Kunda says investigative wings should be incorporated in the committee for purposes of prosecuting those cited for financial irregularities in the Auditor-General’s Report.

He said including criminal investigation experts in the committee would instil fear in public workers and promote prudent management of funds by people entrusted with responsibility to manage public funds. Mr Kunda said this when he featured on the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) Morning Live news and current affairs segment in Lusaka yesterday.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

