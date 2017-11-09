A task force of Lusaka residents formed to contribute to the management of the city yesterday met Lusaka mayor Wilson Kalumba. According to a member of the Lusaka task force team Ephraim Shakafuswa, the meeting with the mayor was successful. “We would like to thank His Worship The Mayor of the Great City of Lusaka, Councillors and Management for giving us an audience to airout our grievances and taking our views as citizens in development of the City,” he states.

