CATHERINE MUMBA, Lusaka

ONE person has died while several others, including the groom, are admitted to various hospitals in Lusaka after they consumed food suspected to have been poisoned during a traditional pre-marriage ceremony in Lilayi.

The ceremony, called Chilanga Mulilo, was held last Saturday. Siphiwe Munambi, one of the victims, was admitted to University Teaching Hospital (UTH) before being discharged around 16:00 hours yesterday, while the groom has been moved to a private hospital by his family.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

