The opposition National Restoration Party (NAREP) has urged government to make thorough investigations into the misapplications of funds that was highlighted in the recent report by the Auditor General’s report. Speaking in an interview with Q News, NAREP President Elias Chipimo says stakeholders must not focus on the huge difference between K28 million and K162 million but rather must focus on how they are going to deal with the cases of such misappropriations. Mr. Chipimo says if the country does not put practical measures, misappropriation of public funds will continue and there will always have the same cases of not highlighting who and how funds are misappropriated.

