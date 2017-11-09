CAROLINE KALOMBE, Lusaka

CHILANGA member of Parliament Keith Mukata and his co-accused Charmaine Musonda have been found with a case to answer and placed on their defence, in a matter they are charged with murder.

Mukata, 45, a lawyer and politician, and Musonda, a business executive, are charged with the murder of Namakambwa Kalilakwenda, 63, who was a security guard at Mukata’s law firm in Rhodes Park. Earlier, Mukata and Musonda had asked the court to acquit them of the murder charge on grounds that the State prosecution team failed to prove the case against them.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

