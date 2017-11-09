  ||    9 November 2017 @ 01:29

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka
ORIENTAL Quarries Boxing Promotions (OQBP) has raised K305,000 ahead of the African Boxing Union (ABU) and World Boxing Council (WBC) fights set for December 30 at Government Complex in Lusaka.

TopStar yesterday handed over a K100,000 cheque to OQBP with Wilgrajo Realtors coming on board with a total sponsorship package of K30,000.
Africa Boxing Union flyweight champion Alfred Muwowo will face Dalishe Komani in a title defence fight while Lorita Muzeya face Malawian Ruth Chisala in a WBC welterweight elimination fight.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/
