ROBINSON KUNDA and ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka

NEW Monze Swallows players were paid winning allowances once this season.

Club secretary Nicholas Moomba said in an interview from Monze yesterday that the players pocketed K100 each. Swallows on Sunday made history by winning promotion to the Super Division. “You can imagine we only paid them winning bonus once and that was just a K100 each. We owe them a lot of money but they have continued working hard. I am very impressed and the boys deserve kudos,” Moomba said.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

