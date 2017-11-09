  ||    9 November 2017 @ 17:09

NAREP president Elias Chipimo says President Edgar Lungu made the worst mistake of his presidency when he threatening Constitutional Court judges. And Chipimo, a lawyer, says heads of investigative wings must explain why they are not taking action against culprits exposed in the Auditor General’s report.

