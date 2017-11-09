President Edgar Lungu says the anchor for Zambia’s industrialisation programme is value addition. Speaking at the ‘Manufacturers meet the President seminar’, as part of this year Manufacturers’ week under the theme: “Solutions for Zambian Manufacturing”, President Lungu says there is need for the country to rise to the occasion and take keen interest in adding value to agricultural products and minerals, among others.

