CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

THE Auditor-General’s Report has revealed that the Ministry of Youth, Sport and Child Development failed to recover over K40 million from 1,450 youth groups that benefited from the Youth Development Fund (YDF) between 2012 and 2016.

The report for the financial year ended 2015 states that the ministry failed to recover loans worth K35,765,772 paid out to youth associations. And the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has observed that there was poor management of the YDF.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

