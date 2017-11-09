A few days after Zimbabwe’s fired vice president fled the country, the government has renamed Harare International Airport after Robert Mugabe, the nation’s authoritarian president. This move comes a few months after nonagenarian Mugabe’s birthday was declared a public holiday in his honor, a move some blasted as dictatorial. Transport Minister Joram Gumbo said the airport renaming recognizes Mugabe’s “sterling work in the aviation industry, in liberating and economically empowering Zimbabweans in general.”

