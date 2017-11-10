Hosts and holders Zambia will have to contend with a tricky first round group at the

2017 COSAFA Under-20 Championships after the draw for the pool stage was conducted in Johannesburg on Thursday. African champions Zambia will take on Swaziland, East African guest nation Uganda and Malawi, with just the top team assured of a place in the semifinals. The Young Chipolopolo will meet the Ugandans in their tournament opener at the Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe on December 6.

