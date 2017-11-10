Dear editor,

DEFORESTATION in Zambia poses a threat to all sectors of society and the scale of deforestation I just witnessed in Northern Province is shocking.

Thousands of acres are being cleared and burnt to produce cassava. What is the value of this forest? Its potentially billions of US dollars in forest products, sustainable forestry and water retention and climate stabilisation. These forests protect the source of many rivers and as they disappear, the ability of the land to hold and release water will disappear resulting in the drying of lakes and rivers that millions of people benefit from. Deforestation should be treated as a national emergency and it is encouraging to see that Minister of Lands and Natural Resources Jean Kapata is recruiting guards to help control this problem.CONCERNED CITIZEN

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

