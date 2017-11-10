CAROLINE KALOMBE, Lusaka

A CATHOLIC priest has been dragged to court by his former lover who is demanding K39,500 he borrowed from her to buy a motor vehicle.

According to a statement of claim filed by Prisca Chama, a nurse and proprietor of Life Saves Medical Centre in Lusaka, she was in an intimate relationship for about two years with Fr Benjamin Chisulo, who was teaching at Kamwala South Secondary School. She says at the time of the relationship, Fr Chisulo was suspended by the Mpika Catholic Diocese in Muchinga Province.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

