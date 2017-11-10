Botswana president Seretse Khama Ian Khama has mocked political ongoings in neighbouring Zimbabwe in the aftermath of Mugabe’s firing of his vice-president Emmerson Mnangagwa. In a Tuesday morning post on his official Facebook wall barely 24-hours after the firing, the 64-year-old outgoing leader said, “Another Vice President has lost their job as a result of a fall from GRACE.” ‘Fall from GRACE’ being in reference to how former vice-president Joice Mujuru was also fired by Mugabe because of political differences with Mugabe’s wife, Grace.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

