ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

THE Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has postponed two season closing fixtures in Division One Zone Two until disciplinary matters hinging on promotion are cleared.

FAZ general secretary Ponga Liwewe said in a statement released in Lusaka yesterday that Kitwe United have lodged in a complaint over Indeni's use of an ineligible player, Mathews Simbeye. "As you are aware, a decision was made by the disciplinary committee on 28 October, 2017 wherein it was decided that Kansanshi Dynamos FC be awarded three points for the use of an ineligible player [Simbeye] by Indeni FC.

