TWO ministers have travelled to Chingola to hold talks with Konkola Copper Mines workers and the union over their employers’ proposal to be seconded to a contractor company. Vice president Inonge Wina says the Minister of Labour Joyce Nonde Simukoko and her mines counterpart Christopher Yaluma have travelled to Chingola. Vice-President Wina was responding to a question raised by Mkushi South Member of Parliament Davies Chisopa who wanted to know why Government has not intervened in the KCM wrangle when they did so over differences between Mopani Copper Mine and Copperbelt Energy Corporation.

