STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

PRESIDENT Lungu has appealed to the European Union (EU) to help build capacity in Zambia’s investigative institutions to enable them effectively fight corruption in the country.

And the EU has offered an undisclosed substantial amount of money towards the refugee crisis. Special assistant to the President for press and public relations Amos Chanda told journalists yesterday that the EU delegation led by Alessandro Mariani met President Lungu at State House and discussed a wide range of bilateral issues.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

