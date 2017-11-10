  ||    10 November 2017 @ 13:09

In this video courtesy of Diamond TV, President Edgar Lungu says he is only going upto 2021 as Head of State. The President said this on Thursday when he addressed the members of the Zambia Association of manufactures during the “Meet the President Dialogue” at Radisson Blu Hotel.

