I AM only going up to 2021, President Edgar Lungu has announced. President Lungu recently reiterated in Solwezi that he was interested in contesting the 2021 polls and warned judges against barring him, saying there would be chaos in the country. His statement was met with widespread condemnation, with the Law Association of Zambia demanding a retraction, saying he, as a lawyer, should be first to respect the principles of separation of powers as enshrined in the law.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

