Marketeers at Chisokone market in Kitwe City in Copperbelt province are up in arms with the rising number of alleged foreign nationals who are doing business at the facility. This follows a dispute over some of the market stalls that the foreign nationals have allegedly taken over at the facility. There was near fight scenario which however was controlled by armed police who rushed to the area to calm the situation..

