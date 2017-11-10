Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili claims King Mswati of Swaziland’s recent private visit to Mfuwe was to cut a deal to bring a fourth mobile phone service provider. In his question during the Vice President’s question time, Mr Kambwili says he is reliably informed that King Mswati’s visit was to cut a deal. He adds that some technocrats were flown to Mfuwe to discuss the matter.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

