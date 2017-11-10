CHRISTINE CHIHAME, Mansa

LUAPULA Province Minister Nickson Chilangwa says people in the region are impressed with President Lungu’s commitment to transforming their lives through unprecedented infrastructure development in various sectors of the economy.

Mr Chilangwa said in an interview that Zambia is blessed to have a hard worker in President Lungu and that the people of Luapula are assured of more development under his reign. He said Luapula Province has witnessed massive development in various sectors of the economy under the Patriotic Front (PF) administration.

