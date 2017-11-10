  ||    10 November 2017 @ 18:27

A 30-year-old man of Ndola has been killed by his wife after a domestic dispute. Acting Police Spokesperson Danny Mwale says the deceased, identified as Francis Kabayi of house number 4093, New Mushili in Ndola was stabbed by his wife and sustained a deep cut on his left shoulder. He says a knife is alleged to have been used in the act.

