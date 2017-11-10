MATHEWS KABAMBA, Ndola

NKANA were the biggest movers in the table as the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) appeals committee yesterday awarded Power Dynamos three points in a Week One game against Lusaka Dynamos.

Dynamos were found guilty of using an unregistered player Trezor Kanyinda in a Week One match that ended 3-3 at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka, forcing Power to appeal to FAZ. Over 33 weekends down the line, the appeals committee’s gavel sounded, awarding Power three points and a 2-0 score margin.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

