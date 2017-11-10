CHOMBA MUSIKA, Parliament

PARLIAMENT on Wednesday rejected a private member’s motion for Government to expedite payment of terminal benefits to retired civil servants, on grounds that this effort is already being done as evidenced by growing funding for retirees.

The motion was moved by Mazabuka Central member of Parliament (MP) Gary Nkombo (UPND) urged Government to expedite payment of terminal benefits to public service workers who retired prior to January 5 last year. He accused the PF administration of not paying attention to the welfare of senior citizens who worked in the public service by not paying them their terminal benefits. Mr Nkombo said Government has not paid benefits to 2,252 retirees.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

