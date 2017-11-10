People’s Alliance for Change (PAC) President Andyford Banda says political parties contemplating moving a motion of impeachment in Parliament against President Edgar Lungu are wasting their time. Mr. Banda tells QTV News that political parties championing such a cause are merely politicking as such a motion is bound to fail considering that the ruling Patriotic Front has the majority of Member of Parliament. He says what political parties should do is to engage the Head of State on best practices of governance instead of embarking on futile ventures campaigns.

