THELMA BWALYA, Lusaka

ROBERTO’S new video Vitamin U that features recording artiste and television host Vanessa Mdee of Tanzania and debuted on Trade Africa last week, had by Wednesday received thousands of views online.

Following the successful release of his Superstar album in August, his fifth studio album, which has collaborations with the likes of Mohombi, Patoranking, the Brathahood Crew, Dammy Krane and Jay Rox, the award-winning Roberto is now in the season of videos and promoting the project. He is on Vitamin U for now. The song, recorded in Zambia, Rwanda and Tanzania, was produced by Clement of Kina Music in Rwanda, who is the producer of the song Te Amo, which was released here in Zambia a few months ago. Roberto says the song talks about desiring to be with someone you value and love. Vitamin U talks about the utmost desire to be with someone you value, treasure and love,” he shares. “It’s a dedication to a partner whom you cannot live without… [it’s] pretty much a love song for lovers.” The video was shot and directed by Tanzania-based director Hanscana who has worked with artistes like Diamond Platinumz, Alikiba, Eddy Kenzo and Betura Knowles. “The response has been overwhelming,” Roberto says. “The video premiered on Trace TV and has been Zambia’s most trending video on the station since, we just shared a YouTube link and we already are breaking records seeing over 40,000 plus views in just under thirty minutes of the video’s release on social media. “The song is also being sold in Zambia under the new pay per download service which now sees Zambian blogs halting and closing off any free downloads, both for audio and video.” The video was released last week Thursday on Trace Africa and went live on YouTube on Monday.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

