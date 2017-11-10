CHAMBO NG’UNI, Kabwe

THE Grade 12 pupils at Kapiri Girls National Technical School who were expelled from the institution for allegedly being in possession of pornographic videos and pictures on their mobile phones have been reinstated.

Kapiri Mposhi district education board secretary Mary Mwiko and district commissioner Peter Mwiinde said in separate interviews yesterday that the affected pupils have since joined their colleagues in writing the final examinations. Ms Mwiko and Mr Mwiinde also clarified that only six pupils were sent home, and that the nude pictures and videos were found on two mobile phones which school authorities confiscated.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

