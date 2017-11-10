  ||    10 November 2017 @ 09:27

VICE-PRESIDENT Inonge Wina and PF Roan member of parliament yesterday voted with the majority opposition members for a motion urging the government to expedite payment of benefits to former government workers who retired prior to January 5, 2016.  

