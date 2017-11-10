Chipolopolo skipper Kennedy Mweene has promised soccer fans an early Christmas present by beating Cameroon in tomorrow’s formality World Cup qualifying match slated for Levy Mwanawasa stadium in Ndola. The 2012 Africa Cup winning shot-stopper says the team is giving the match the seriousness it deserves and will ensure they end the year on a high. Mweene was however quick to say that the Chipolopolo are not underrating the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon as they too have a very good team.

