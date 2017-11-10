KELVIN MBEWE, Lusaka

ECONOMIC and Equity Party president Chilufya Tayali says the naming of United Party for National Development (UPND) president Hakainde Hichilema in the leaked Paradise Papers offshore account is an alleged confirmation that he is a wrong man to aspire for national leadership.

Tayali said at a press briefing yesterday that Mr Hichilema lacks patriotism and could allegedly use his stay at State House to enrich himself at the expense of improving the socio-economic welfare of citizens. “Zambians would be doomed to have UPND in government. I am very disappointed with the party that seems to be the alternative government and I am saying that this party is not good for Zambians,” he said.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

