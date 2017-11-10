CECILIA ZULU, Lusaka

COACH Mumamba Numba says the under-20 national team will not look down on opponents during the Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (CASAFA) Youth Championship kicking off on December 6.

Zambia are in Group A with rivals Malawi, Swaziland and guest team Uganda. According to draws conducted in Johannesburg yesterday, Zambia will open the campaign against Uganda at Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe while Malawi will take on Swaziland at the same venue.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

