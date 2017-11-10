STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

PRESIDENT Lungu says Government will address the problem of unfair competition and illicit trade which is deterring the country’s dream of attaining industralisation.

The President says the local manufacturing industry is facing unfair competition as a result of imported products, particularly those which are smuggled into the country. “We are also concerned about the illicit trade as it does not only cause a leakage of the much-needed revenue, but it is a deterrent to the advancement of industrialisation,” he said.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

