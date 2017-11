Vice President Inonge Wina has apologized for mistakenly voting with the opposition on a private member’s motion moved by Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili urging the government to expedite the payment of terminal benefits to all former government employees who retired prior to 5th January, 2016. In a statement to the house, Ms Wina acknowledged having voted in support of the motion moved by Kambwili. She says the error was was an electronically induced mishap.

