Vice-President Inonge Wina must always remembers that she is answerable to the Zambian people who elected her into office and not the President, says Civil Society Constitutional Agenda. At a media briefing yesterday, CiSCA deputy chairperson Pamela Chisanga observed that the Vice-President was acting as if she did not have security of tenure.

