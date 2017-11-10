MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola

THE Saflands Sevens Championship gets underway in Namibia today with Zambia seeking to win the title for the first time.

Last year the national sevens team settled for bronze and this time around they will be targeting gold, having posted a series of impressive results this year. The team won the Zambia International Sevens on home soil in September, settled for silver at the Lesotho Sevens and put up a good show at the Uganda Sevens.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

