CHALI MULENGA, Livingstone

THE Livingstone magistrate’s court has fined a 23-year-old man of Kazungula district in Southern Province K120,000 for cutting 25 logs in the Mosi-oa-Tunya National Park without authority from the Department National Parks and Wildlife (DNPW).

Robert Mwangala was charged with unlawful entry into the national park and unlawful removal of vegetation of the national park. On October 31, this year, in Livingstone, DNPW officers received information from members of the public that there was a person who was cutting trees in the national park in Songwe village in Chief Mukuni’s area in Kazungula.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

