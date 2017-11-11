MARTHA KATONGO, Lusaka

LUSAKA mayor Wilson Kalumba has called for mindset change among residents for the perennial problem of garbage to be permanently addressed.

Mr Kalumba said the local authority is facing challenges with its obsolete garbage collection equipment which needs to be replaced to enhance its capacity to effectively deal with the problem. He was speaking during a press briefing on progress made on the many projects being undertaken by the Lusaka City Council.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

