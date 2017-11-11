MATHEWS KABAMBA, Ndola

CAMEROON midfielder Clinton N’jie has urged Zambian players to embrace hard work and sacrifice if they are to be signed on by top European teams.

N’jie said in an interview in Ndola yesterday that Zambian players have what it takes to feature for top teams in Europe. N’jie, who plies his trade for French side Olympique Marseille, said Zambia has a lot of talented players.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

