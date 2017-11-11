FOOTBALL administrator Simataa Simataa says the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) disciplinary and appeals committees have set a bad precedence by awarding points to Power Dynamos. On Thursday, the FAZ appeals committee awarded Power three points after Dynamos were found guilty of using an unregistered player Trezor Kanyinda in a Super Division Week One match that ended 3-3 at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

And Dynamos president Hanif Adams has described the ruling as shocking.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

